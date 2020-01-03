Secunderabad Cantonment: Students told to excel in sports, too

Secunderabad Cantonment: Hyderabad Handball School president Naveen Yadav on Friday advised students to also excel in sports so as to be in the forefront of all fields.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day Sixth Hyderabad Handball School's Under-16 Competitions for both boys and girls being organised by the Sports Authority of Telangana State, Hyderabad District Handball Association, Telangana Handball Association and Handball Federation of India.

Participants from all Telangana districts are taking part in the competitions. Boys and girls from Rasulpura in Secunderabad Cantonment are also participating. On the opening day of the event, the participants were very enthusiastic.

The championship competitions and education-games are to continue for two more days, said Boinpally Market Yard Chairman Muppidi Gopal. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. Among those present on the occasion were M Sudhakar Rao, S Someswara Rao, Ch Franklin, M Ravikumar.