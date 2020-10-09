Secunderabad: Fatehnagar station gets new tracks

Secunderabad: During the Covid lockdown period when train services were halted, the South Central Railway (SCR) took the initiative to complete track renewal works at Fatehnagar Railway Station by using road cranes.



"The Secunderabad Division of SCR executed the complete track renewal (CTR) works for 312 meters at Fatehnagar Railway Station by using eight road cranes in a single block. As under normal circumstances, the work would have been done through manual means by imposing temporary speed restrictions (TSR), which would have taken longer duration and adversely impacted train movements. But due to the pandemic situation, the officials deployed eight road cranes for both, removing the old track and for replacing it with new rail panels. The rail panels themselves were brought through BFR wagons. All the work was carried out taking all the necessary covid-related precautions, while ensuring that the existing FOB, Cover Over Platforms and Over-head Equipment were not touched," said CH Rakesh, CPRO, SCR

"Wherever necessary, the principal chief engineer (PCE) advised to go ahead with road cranes and accordingly, 13m panels were transported through BFRs and unloading of these panels was done on the platforms. Later, the existing track was removed with road cranes and new 13m panels were placed on the track. Hence. by using road cranes the works were completed in a day's time, which would otherwise have taken a longer duration. The total estimated cost for track renewal at Fatehnagar Railway Station was Rs 44 lakh out of which 40 lakh was for material cost and 4 lakh was the contractual portion," added Rakesh.