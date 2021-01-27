Secunderabad : Fervour, vivacity mark Republic Day fete at South Central Railway

Secunderabad : The South Central Railway celebrated the 72nd Republic Day with vivacity and patriotic fervour at Railway Sports Complex Grounds, Secunderabad on Tuesday. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, who was the Chief Guest o¬n the occasion, unfurled the National Flag and received the Guard of Honour presented by various contingents of Railway Protection Force.

A host of cultural events signifying patriotism, showcasing skills of Dog Squad of Railway Protection Force etc., marked the culmination of the program.

Gajanan Mallya stated that the Republic Day offered South Central Railway an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to serve the Nation as a core transport service provider.

With the prevailing pandemic situation, execution of the infrastructure projects by the zone is on fast pace resulting in commissioning of 44 Kms of New Railway Line, 44 Kms of Gauge conversion works. In addition, 127 Kms of Doubling and 22 Kms of Tripling works have been completed and commissioned during this financial year; The GM informed.

The Zone has always believed in growth along the environment-friendly path. Accordingly, 6 pairs of trains have been converted into HOG technology which while saving Rs. 33 Crore per annum in fuel bill will also be environment-friendly.

Also, in recognition of the Energy Conservation measures being practiced at work places and Stations of the Zone, SCR has received 3 National Energy conservation awards and 3 Telangana State Energy conservation awards for the year 2020 and 59 stations have been conferred with ISO 14001 Certifications, said senior officer, SCR.