  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Secunderabad: Jamai Osmania flyover road gets re-carpeted

Jamai Osmania flyover road gets re-carpeted
x

Jamai Osmania flyover road gets re-carpeted

Highlights

Taking a serious note of the report published in The Hans India on November 30, that the Jamai Osmania flyover has been lying in a deplorable condition for the last several years, the GHMC Secunderabad Zone has finally taken up the long-pending issue by re-carpeting the stretch

Secunderabad: Taking a serious note of the report published in The Hans India on November 30, that the Jamai Osmania flyover has been lying in a deplorable condition for the last several years, the GHMC Secunderabad Zone has finally taken up the long-pending issue by re-carpeting the stretch.

A senior GHMC officer said, "We have received several pleas to repair the bridge. The stretch had many potholes and its support joints between two slabs have come off.

To avoid inconvenience to commuters and ensure smooth flow of traffic, the engineering team has inspected the flyover.

The road has been re-carpeted and repair works have been taken up."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X