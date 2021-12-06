Secunderabad: Jamai Osmania flyover road gets re-carpeted

Secunderabad: Taking a serious note of the report published in The Hans India on November 30, that the Jamai Osmania flyover has been lying in a deplorable condition for the last several years, the GHMC Secunderabad Zone has finally taken up the long-pending issue by re-carpeting the stretch.

A senior GHMC officer said, "We have received several pleas to repair the bridge. The stretch had many potholes and its support joints between two slabs have come off.

To avoid inconvenience to commuters and ensure smooth flow of traffic, the engineering team has inspected the flyover.

The road has been re-carpeted and repair works have been taken up."