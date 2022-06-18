Secunderabad: Mob Fury Spooks Passengers

Secunderabad: After the Agnipath protestors vandalised the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday, panic gripped among all the passengers who arrived by trains or were waiting for trains to arrive on the platforms. Many were in a state of shock when the protestors resorted to violence. No official was present to support the panicked passengers. Mothers' carrying their children were seen sitting on the ground outside the station and many passengers who came to the station to board different trains were forced to leave.

Shalimar Express train (Hyderabad-Kolkata) was set ablaze by the protestors. The passengers of the train somehow escaped to save their lives. Huge rush was witnessed at the ticket counter, as many gathered for getting a clarification on various trains as many trains got cancelled and many got diverted.

Subhash Ganguly, a passenger of Shalimar express said , our train was just about to depart from the station, but suddenly we witnessed smoke coming into the bogie. However, I broke the window pain and rescued myself. As it was panicked situation and we had to safe our lives, in this rush I lost my baggage. Later I was informed that my ticket amount will be refunded but we do not know about when the trains will restart the services.

Jolly Das, another passenger of Shalimar express said, As I was about to board the train, I saw people rushing out of the train. I was in confusion about what do to, as my mom is sick and admitted in Kolkata and now I do not know when will I reach."

For the past two hours, I have been waiting at the station for boarding the Guntur express but the ticket officials confirmed that the train is been cancelled. The officials did not give clear information about whether the train will be rescheduled or cancelled, said Ramesh, a passenger

In a state of confusion, T Ravi, another passenger said, "My train was around 10 am. Without knowing the situation at the Secunderabad railway station, I came to the station, and saw many people were rushing out of the stations, enquiring with them came to know that youths are protesting against the Agnipath scheme