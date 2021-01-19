Secunderabad: 'Offline exams' diktat by schools infuriates parents

Secunderabad: The parents of school children staged a protest in front of Gitanjali Devshala School in Balmarai, Paradise on Monday. They took serious note for school authorities compelling students to give offline exams.

The parents alleged that the management was forcing students to take exams, saying it was must for promotion to next class. The school was also charging the complete tuition fees, despite the State government order on GO 46. They also expressed resentment over barring of students from online classes. Parents of different schools, including St Andrews school, Oakridge International School, KalpaSchool and Gitanjali Devshala,came to show solidarity.

Speaking to The Hans India, V V Sharma, the media cell in-charge of Parent's Association of India and father of a Class X student, said that even though the guidelines state that a child should enter the school premises for online exams or offline exams with a parental consent, the school management was compelling the students to give offline exams. Those not appearing for exams would not be promoted to the next class, it warned. "We will pay 50% of tuition fees. The entire world is going through unprecedented times; they must understand our plight and comply with the Chief Minister's orders," he said.

Teachers' visiting houses for fees Further, he said "the teachers are visiting our houses to collect fees, we are duress. We request for communication between the parents and school management. We want to cooperate and ask to waive off the fee this year."

Yogita Sharma, parent of 6thand 3rdclass students, said that for past six to eight months, the parents of Gitanjali Devshala had been demanding pandemic fee relief and implementation of GO 46, fairly with tuition fee break. "The schools say that they have implemented the GO 46, but the total term fee is shown as tuition fee now. We have also been requesting schools not to conduct offline exams for Class 8, but the school has been adamant about their decision," she added.