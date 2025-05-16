Secunderabad Prostitution Racket Busted: 3 Arrested, 2 Bangladeshi Girls Rescued

The North Zone Task Force police have busted a gang involved in trafficking illegal immigrants from other states and countries, secretly running a prostitution racket in Secunderabad. Three accused and two female suppliers were arrested, and two Bangladeshi girls were rescued from captivity.

According to the details provided by Task Force DCP Sudindra, the police received a tip-off about prostitution being secretly operated in the Gopalapuram area of Secunderabad. Acting on this information, the police conducted a surprise raid and arrested Bimalsen alias Subrata from West Bengal, Sakil Hussain alias Mulla from Bangladesh, and a customer, SA Nazir from West Bengal.

Two Bangladeshi girls held in captivity were rescued and sent to a shelter. However, three other Bangladeshi gang members are currently absconding. Bimal Sen alias Subrata, who had recently moved to Secunderabad from West Bengal, was found running the brothel.

He was illegally bringing young women from Bangladesh into India through two female suppliers, who acted as intermediaries. These women were trafficked to Hyderabad by middlemen from West Bengal, who promised them a better life. The police are continuing their investigation, and the Gopalapuram police have arrested the accused.