Live
- CEMS to train students and faculty in maritime
- Nara Lokesh lays stone for Renew Power Complex in Anantapur
- Along with studies, one should excel in sports: MLA
- Pokémon and Hip Hop collide on Amazon MX Player as Malaika Arora joins the beat in Realme Hip Hop India
- MLA Yasaswini appeals to CM for Rs 50 crore funds
- Won’t remain silent if farmers are attacked: Joggu Ramanna
- Will protect hardworking party activists: MLA Nagaraju
- Microsoft to Retire Bing Search APIs by August 11, Recommends AI Integration
- Sirala project nearing completion
- Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif Willing to Hold Talks with India, Sets Kashmir Condition
Secunderabad Prostitution Racket Busted: 3 Arrested, 2 Bangladeshi Girls Rescued
The North Zone Task Force police busted a prostitution racket in Secunderabad, arresting three accused and two female suppliers.
The North Zone Task Force police have busted a gang involved in trafficking illegal immigrants from other states and countries, secretly running a prostitution racket in Secunderabad. Three accused and two female suppliers were arrested, and two Bangladeshi girls were rescued from captivity.
According to the details provided by Task Force DCP Sudindra, the police received a tip-off about prostitution being secretly operated in the Gopalapuram area of Secunderabad. Acting on this information, the police conducted a surprise raid and arrested Bimalsen alias Subrata from West Bengal, Sakil Hussain alias Mulla from Bangladesh, and a customer, SA Nazir from West Bengal.
Two Bangladeshi girls held in captivity were rescued and sent to a shelter. However, three other Bangladeshi gang members are currently absconding. Bimal Sen alias Subrata, who had recently moved to Secunderabad from West Bengal, was found running the brothel.
He was illegally bringing young women from Bangladesh into India through two female suppliers, who acted as intermediaries. These women were trafficked to Hyderabad by middlemen from West Bengal, who promised them a better life. The police are continuing their investigation, and the Gopalapuram police have arrested the accused.