Secunderabad: South Central Railway officials inspect stations

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway conducted a detailed inspection of the Gadchandur-Pandhar Pavani, Wihirgaon-Wirur-Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Asifabad- Bellampalli-Manchiryal sections of the Secunderabad division on Tuesday to overview the freight loading facilities, passenger amenities along with further improvement plans.

Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, along with A K Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad, took up the inspection at Gadchandur, Pandharpavani, Wihirgaon, Wirur, Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Manchiryal stations. They examined the passenger amenities and reviewed facilities available at the goods shed, said a senior SCR officer.

