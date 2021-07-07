Secunderabad: Union Bank disburses Rs 492.52-lakh sanction letters to MSMEs

Secunderabad: The Union Bank of India regional office here conducted on Tuesday a special meet for customers and general public of Mallapur, Nacharam, Uppal, Habsiguda, Tarnaka, Boduppal and Peerzadiguda.in the Mallapur Industrial Union Welfare Association.

Kabir Bhattacharya, Field General Manager, Hyderabad,presided. Sanction letters to the tune of Rs. 492.52 lakh were disbursed to various MSME and retail credit beneficiaries at the event.

V Rajanikanth, AGM, S Srinivas, Regional Head, Secunderabad, K V Chandrasekhara Rao, Deputy Regional Head, V Chandana Sri Rupa, Chief Manager(CM), and I Haranath, CM, ULP attended along with staff of the Hyderabad zonal office and regional Office, P Narasimha Rao, AGM, SARAL, coordinated the event along with Piyush Kumar Singh, CM SME Mallpur branch.

Bhattacharya said the bank has launched a special campaign "Platinum Jubilee Freedom Campaign for MSMEs from July 1 to August 31 for garnering MSME advances.

Srinivas informed that the bank has special branches dedicated for focusing on mobilization of MSME advances.

"It is channelising energy and expertize of field functionaries to provide required service to entrepreneurs through SARALs. He urged customers to utilise the facilities extended by bank and contribute to revival of the economy by establishing new units.

B. Arjun, senior manager, apprised customers of various bank schemes.