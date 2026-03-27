Security beefed up in city for sri Rama navami Shobha Yatra

The Hyderabad City Police have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Sri Rama navami Shobha Yatra to be taken out this Friday. To ensure the safety and security of the participants and the general public, the police have installed CCTV cameras at all important locations, and additional police personnel have been deployed along the entire procession route.

All departments of the Hyderabad City Police and the Special Police are preparing to provide security with increased manpower for the Shobha Yatra. The city police have established full-scale surveillance on the movements of criminals with the assistance of SHE Teams and CCS police units. According to the police, they are making significant security arrangements from beginning to end to prevent any untoward incidents.

On Friday, multiple processions will be taken out by various organisations, including the Sri Ram Yuva Sena of MLA Raja Singh, and the Sri Ramnavami Utsav Samithi, led by president Bhagwath Rao. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been invited as the Chief Guest for the programme.

Police said around one lakh devotees from across the state are expected to participate in the procession. The temples on the route have been decked up and several food and water camps will be set up by the devotees on Friday.

For the security arrangements, the police have deployed bomb detection and disposal squads, the Rapid Action Force, Commissioner’s Task Force teams, the Quick Response Team, and City Riot Control Police at important locations. Senior police officials will also monitor the procession from the ICCC building.

Meanwhile, to avert any possibility of an untoward incident in parts of the Old City, the police have draped religious structures such as mosques, dargahs, and chillas on the routes of the Shobha Yatra.

The mosques in areas like Siddiamber Bazar, Afzal Gunj, Begum Bazar, Gowlipura, and several other areas can be seen draped in massive cloth. It has been a practice adopted by the law enforcement authorities to ensure trouble does not come from any quarter to spoil the festive mood, while making sure that other religious structures of Muslims are safe from being accidentally smeared with colours. Moreover, the Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Shobha Yatra.

The procession is scheduled to take place on Friday from 9 am onwards, starting from Seetharambagh Temple to Hanuman Vyayamshala School, Sultan Bazar. The route includes Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet Puranapul, Gandhi Statue, Jumerat Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begumbazar Chatri, Bartan Bazar, SA Bazar Mosque, Shanker Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Rammandir Kaman, Putlibowli X road, Andhra Bank X road, DMHS X road, Sultan Bazar X road, and Royal Plaza T-Junction. Traffic will be diverted at the designated points from 9 am to 9 pm. Due to these diversions, heavy congestion is expected at junctions including Begumbazar Chatri, SA Bazar, Afzalgunj T-junction, Shivaji Bridge, CBS-Rangamahal Y-Junction, Putlibowli X road, GPO Abids, MJ Market, Kachiguda X road, and Nimbolliadda. Police requested all commuters to note the arrangements and plan accordingly. In case of emergency, commuters are requested to call the traffic helpline on 9010203626 for travel assistance and cooperation.