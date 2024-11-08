SEEPC survey: 13 lakh houses listed across GHMC

Hyderabad: As a part of door-to-door survey to assess the Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey (SEEPC), over 13 lakh houses were listed and affixed the sticker on the door of the households in GHMC limits.

According to GHMC, the comprehensive door-to-door family survey which was started on Wednesday has been going on at a fast pace. In a view of this SEECP survey, in the first phase in GHMC, the details of the families were recorded in the enumerator block. The house number and the name of the family members were included in the list, also the sticker was pasted on the doors of the house owners. “So far, 13,35,673 houses have been listed and stickers were affixed on the houses. The sticker placement process will end on Friday,” said the officer at GHMC.

The officer said, in the second phase, a comprehensive house-to-house family survey will be conducted from Saturday, November 9. In the field level survey, the data collected by the enumerators of the SEEPC survey of the family will remain confidential, and the goal is to address inequalities and ensure equal justice for all.

According to GHMC, as many as 20,920 enumerators and 1,728 supervisors have been appointed for the survey of 29,58,277 houses in Greater Hyderabad. Enumerators will be asking questions related to caste, employment, educational benefits, land ownership, loans, and more. They will also inquire about government schemes benefited from, such as reservations for SCs, STs, BCs, and EBCs, as well as details about migration and political

involvement.