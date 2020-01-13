Seesam lobbies for TRS ticket

Lingojiguda: Corporator Mudraboyina Srinivasa Rao participated in Haritha Haram programme in SBH Colony in the division on Sunday. Mudraboyina said that, "Everyone should know their responsibility and plant trees in front of their houses.

This change will help future generations lead a healthy living." Tilak Rao, Nageswara Rao, Lakshma Reddy, Jagannadh Reddy, Madhu Sagar, Showkath, Praveen Reddy, Siva Goud, Sanjeeva Rao, Venkata Rao, Dayanandh, Lakshmayya, Sudhakar and others were present.