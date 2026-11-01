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Hyderabad: Selection of Indiramma Towers beneficiaries on Nov 3, 4
In Short
The process will be carried out through e-lottery
Hyderabad: The Telangana Housing Board will conduct an online draw of lots on November 3 to select beneficiaries for Indiramma Towers housing units in four Assembly constituencies, while a mop-up lottery for vacant flats in 16 other constituencies will be held on November 4.
Housing Board Vice-Chairman V.P. Gautham announced that both lotteries would be conducted through an online e-lottery system to ensure complete transparency.
The proceedings will be telecast live on the Housing Department’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms, enabling the public to watch the selection process.
Applications were invited for flats in Indiramma Towers proposed in Musheerabad, LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta and Goshamahal constituencies. The preliminary scrutiny of applications has been completed, and eligible beneficiaries will be selected through a lottery on November 3.
Gautham said these vacant units would be allotted to other eligible applicants from the existing waiting lists through an online mop-up lottery on November 4.