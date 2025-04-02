Send report immediately on Kancha Gachibowli lands, orders Union Ministry

Hyderabad: The Union Minister for Forest and Environment Bhupendra Yadav has ordered the relevant department officials to immediately send a report on Kancha Gachibowli lands.

On Tuesday, under the leadership of BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, DK Aruna, Eatala Rajender, Dharmapuri Aravind, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, G Nagesh, Raghunandan Rao and others met Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and submitted a petition to this effect.

They requested him to intervene in the matter of Kancha Gachibowli lands. They stated that 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli are environmental and heritage lands.

They brought to the attention of Bhupendra Yadav that the lands are very beneficial for the environmental conservation. He said the entire area is home to several types of medicinal plants and various bird species. The Minister was told that the state government is trying to convert such valuable lands into real estate and earn thousands of crores. He said that the entire people of Hyderabad, including HCU students, oppose the government’s decision. He urged them to immediately intervene in the matter of Gachibowli lands and protect them.

In response, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav ordered the Forest and Environment Department officials to immediately submit a report on the Kancha Gachibowli lands. He assured that appropriate action would be taken after receiving the report.