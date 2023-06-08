Senior BJP leaders to visit Telangana in June

♦ Amit Shah to visit Khammam on June 15 and address a public meeting as part of the Maha Jansampark Abhiyan and PravasYojna of the party

♦ JP Naddato hold a public meeting in Nagarkurnool and focus on the anti-people policies of the State government led by CM KCR and address the public upon the works done by the Modi government

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda would be visiting the State in June and will address public meetings to make people aware of the works done by the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah is slated to visit Khammam on June 15 to address a public meeting as part of the Maha Jansampark Abhiyan and PravasYojna of the party to create awareness about the works done by the Modi government. JP Nadda will be holding a public meeting in Nagarkurnool and would be focusing on the anti-people policies of the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and address the public upon the works done by the Modi government.

According to the party leaders these meetings would help in revitalising the party cadre who are upset with the recent Karnataka poll verdict where the Congress party came into power. A senior leader of the party said, “the party leaders and cadre now want some energy and this will be possible with the national leaders visiting the State. We are also planning to have a public meeting with PM Modi by month end.”

It is learnt that a schedule of the events to be attended by the Prime Minister is sent to the PMO for approval.

He said that presently the political parties were playing mind games and meetings with senior leadership would give the cadre clear picture and action plan for the future.

The BJP leaders have already started visiting the State under the PravasYojna spending a day in a Lok Sabha constituency. Recently, Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi visited the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency andinteracted with the people.