Senior citizens body celebrates first anniversary at Krishna Nagar committee hall

Kapra: Senior citizens welfare association of Meerpet Housing Board division celebrated the first anniversary of their association at Krishna Nagar committee hall on Tuesday on a grand note. Local corporator Golluri Anjaiah was invited as chief guest of the programme.

Representatives of the associations requested the corporator to organise free health camps in surrounding colonies or nearby healthcare centres or basti davakhanas. They also requested to provide indoor games such as carroms and chess at local community hall for senior citizens.

They requested the corporator to see that Asara pensions were provided to eligible senior citizens. Responding to their requests, the corporator Golluri Anjaiah assured them to fulfil their requests and announced a donation of Rs 5,000 to the association. He also promised to allocate funds for the construction of first floor above the committee hall. He handed over Asara pension cards to senior citizens.

State senior citizens association president Narsing Rao, colony senior citizens association president Haz Reddy, GS Ramakrishna, Sukhender Reddy, Malla Reddy and others were present. Later, the corporator felicitated senior citizens Shivaraju and Radhakrishna.