Serving minorities is their major objective

Tolichowki: Irrespective of caste, colour and religion, serving the marginalised has been the mission of city-based NGO Etihad Peace Minority Welfare Foundation' (EPMWF) since 2013. Founded by Md Abdul Shah Faisal, the NGO has provided skill development courses for more than 12,000 students and more than 800 students given scholarships.



The five main sectors that the NGO focuses on are education, health care, basic human rights, fees and scholarships for education and marriage of the minority class children.

Speaking to The Hans India, Faisal said, "There are many who cannot afford even basic things. There are many government schools and colleges that are in improper condition and lack of basic facilities. We do our bit."

This foundation works in the area of education & skill training, environment & NRM, food & agriculture, health, orphanage and road safety. The organization is working hard for uplifting the poor on Education, providing scholarships, providing free skill development training and employment, healthcare support and awareness programs, Human rights awareness & support, peace awareness programs & movement for peace, Road & safety awareness programs. The NGO is run through crowd funding.

EPMWF also helps more than 20 old age homes across the city. Last year an approximate amount of Rs 16 lakh was spent for the old age homes in the city. "People with disabilities, women, children and the physically challenged are amongst those in our society who do not get the rights that they deserve.

We have been conducting several programs in order to empower women to get independent and help these students with 60% of their fees and hostel fees. Around 800 students have been given sponsorship for their further studies. With the help of the connections with several organizations, the children are sent for jobs that are above the respective age of jobs," said Faisal.