Several injured after car overturns on PV Narasimha Rao Express in Hyderabad

A serious road accident occurred on the PV Narasimha Rao Express Flyover in Bhagyanagaram today (Saturday) when a car, travelling at speed, suddenly overturned. The incident took place as the vehicle was en route from Mehidipatnam to Shamshabad, with the accident reportedly sparked by a damaged tyre.

The car collided with the divider at pillar number 25 before overturning. Local residents quickly alerted the police, who promptly arrived on the scene to conduct rescue operations.

According to police reports, there were four occupants in the car—three women and a child—who fortunately sustained only minor injuries. However, the vehicle's position on the road resulted in significant traffic congestion.

Authorities swiftly removed the car from the roadway and managed the traffic flow to alleviate the disturbances caused by the accident.