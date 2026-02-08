Severe depression led to family suicide: Police

Hyderabad: The investigation into the tragic case of Vijayashanthi Reddy, who took her own life along with her children by stepping in front of a train at the Charlapalli railway station, has nearly reached its conclusion.

In attempts to ascertain the motivations behind this grave action, the police have explored various facets of the situation. Ultimately, they arrived at the determination that her decision stemmed from profound depression.

Vijayashanthi Reddy had been experiencing mental health issues for an extended period, a fact corroborated by her family and colleagues. Based on this evidence, the authorities have surmised that she opted for suicide. Her children, who were always under her influence, followed her lead, leading to the conclusion that they too perished alongside her.

The underlying factors contributing to her depression remain unclear. It is hypothesized that the necessity of placing her children in a hostel and her separation from her husband could have significantly affected her emotional well-being. Consequently, the police are engaging in a meticulous analysis of call logs from her mobile device.

On January 31, the tragic event resulted in the deaths of three family members after they were struck by a freight train near the Charlapalli railway tracks. The deceased individuals have been identified as Vijaya (35), Vishal (17), and Chaitanya (18).

Following a post-mortem examination, the bodies were released to their relatives. The funeral service was conducted in their hometown of BB Nagar after the arrival of the husband from Dubai.

Additionally, law enforcement recovered a suicide note from Vijaya’s vehicle at the scene, prompting an intensification of their investigation. The mother’s decision to end her life along with her children on the railway tracks has ignited discourse on social media in the Telugu-speaking states, with many referring to it as “the mother’s death wish.”