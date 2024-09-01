Severe Flooding Disrupts Traffic on NH 65: Suryapet and Surrounding Areas Affected

Heavy rains across the state have led to significant flooding, causing major disruptions on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway (NH 65). Traffic on the highway has been severely impacted, forcing authorities to divert vehicles traveling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada towards alternative routes, including Narcut Palli - Addanki and Khammam.

At the Kodada-Ramapuram check post, vehicles are moving at a slow pace, with traffic being restricted to one lane at Kodada. The situation has resulted in long delays for commuters trying to navigate the affected areas.

In addition to the traffic woes, many residential colonies in the Huzurnagar and Kodada constituencies have been submerged, with floodwaters invading homes, particularly in Miryalaguda of the Nalgonda district. Local residents are facing significant challenges as they cope with the effects of the severe weather.

Authorities are urging commuters to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel in affected areas as efforts to manage the flooding and restore normalcy continue.