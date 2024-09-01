Live
- 'Your MLA at your doorstep' camapain another drama of AAP, says BJP leader
- Rahul Gandhi calls for revitalising tourism in Wayanad, over a month after devastating landslides
- Union Minister Hardeep Puri acknowledges ‘extraordinary contributions’ of Indian Oil on its 65th anniversary
- Wreckage of missing Mi-8T helicopter found: Russian Ministry
- Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Guwahati
- Rahul Gandhi is foreigner at heart: Giriraj Singh
- Shankar IAS Academy fined Rs 5 lakh over misleading UPSC result ad: CCPA
- Telangana Govt. Declares Holiday for Schools tomorrow amid rain alert
- Tragedy Strikes Khammam District as Five Youths Goes Missing in Akeru Vagu
- 36 stranded in Amaravati mandal of Palnadu evacuated under district collector supervision
Just In
Severe Flooding Disrupts Traffic on NH 65: Suryapet and Surrounding Areas Affected
Heavy rains across the state have led to significant flooding, causing major disruptions on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway (NH 65). Traffic on the highway has been severely impacted, forcing authorities to divert vehicles traveling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada towards alternative routes, including Narcut Palli - Addanki and Khammam.
At the Kodada-Ramapuram check post, vehicles are moving at a slow pace, with traffic being restricted to one lane at Kodada. The situation has resulted in long delays for commuters trying to navigate the affected areas.
In addition to the traffic woes, many residential colonies in the Huzurnagar and Kodada constituencies have been submerged, with floodwaters invading homes, particularly in Miryalaguda of the Nalgonda district. Local residents are facing significant challenges as they cope with the effects of the severe weather.
Authorities are urging commuters to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel in affected areas as efforts to manage the flooding and restore normalcy continue.