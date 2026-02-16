Sewage overflow on road poses a health hazard in Paramount Hills

Hyderabad: A serious civic issue has been troubling residents of Paramount Hills in Tolichowki for the past seven years. Overflowing drains have become a recurring problem, with sewage water flooding the entire road, resulting in severe waterlogging, excessive slush and a foul smell. Residents have urged the civic authorities to resolve the issue at the earliest.

It has become a daily challenge for residents near Kohinoor Residency in Paramount Hills to cope with the situation. The residents have criticised the officials and urged them to resolve the persistent sewage overflow issue. Despite repeatedly raising the matter with the authorities, the problem remains unresolved.

Mohammed Asif, a resident of the colony, said that sewage water continuously accumulates on the road in front of Kohinoor Residency and in other lanes of the colony, leading to severe waterlogging and excessive slush. “The overflowing drain water has spread across the road, making it slippery and dirty, which is posing problems for both residents and pedestrians,” he added. Recently, a couple, along with their kid, fell due to the slippery road into the dirty water. This has become a major public safety and health hazard. Moreover, it has turned into a ground for mosquito breeding,” said Asif.

Residents said that despite repeated complaints to the area corporator and local leaders, no action has been taken. The issue was also brought to the notice of the civic authorities; however, there has been no response and no permanent solution so far.

For the last several years, the issue remains unsolved despite several complaints. The sludge spread across the road and water has been giving nightmares forcing them to bear the stench emanating from the sewage water flooding across the area.

Residents said they have been facing hardship for the past seven years and questioned the delay on the part of the authorities in resolving the issue. Shaik Nayeem, another resident, said, “With Ramzan approaching, we request the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the departments concerned to provide a permanent solution to the problem.”