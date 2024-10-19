Live
Just In
SFI organises meeting with student organisations
Hyderabad: Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) along with several student organisations held a meeting where they condemned the recent lathi charge against Group 1 candidates and urged the postponement of the Group 1 Mains exams.
The State Committees of SFI DYFI expressed their opinion that it is inhumane for the police officials to lathi-charge the candidates who are struggling and want the government to take steps to solve this problem so that other candidates do not suffer.
“It would be better if the State government took steps to solve this problem. Similar to UPSC, the Mains answer booklets should be printed with the prelims hall ticket numbers,” said a member of SFI. Around 31,381 candidates have been selected for the Mains examination from those who appeared in the prelims examination.