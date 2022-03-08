  • Menu
Shadnagar: Bar Association demands enactment of Lawyers' Protection Act

The Lawyers’ under the Shadnagar Bar Association boycott court functions in protest against the attacks on lawyers
Shadnagar Bar Association President Satyanarayana Yadav stated that the Lawyers Protection Act should be brought in by government immediately.

The Lawyers' under the Shadnagar Bar Association on Monday boycotted court functions in protest against the attacks on lawyer Santosh Nayak and lawyer Mahesh in Kollapur.

Satyanarayana said that the Shadnagar Bar Association strongly condemned the attacks on lawyers. He demanded that the Lawyers Protection Act be brought in immediately to prevent attacks.

They also demanded that the perpetrators of the attack be severely punished. Shadnagar senior advocates Kanchi Raj Gopal, Chendi Mahender Reddy, Patapally Krishnareddy and others were present.

