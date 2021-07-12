Shadnagar: BJP cadres celebrate Bandi Sanjay Kumar's birthday

Shadnagar: Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's birthday was celebrated on a grand note by party leaders and activists in Shadnagar constituency on Sunday.

Party Shadnagar in-charge Nelli Srivardhan Reddy and senior leader Ande Babaiah attended as chief guests. As part of celebrations, a cake was cut, crackers fired and fruits were distributed in government hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Srivardhan Reddy said that Bandi Sanjay Kumar was a great leader who hadworked from the rank of an ordinary activist to post of party State president. He said everyone should take him as inspiration and work together for the development of the party.

"The BJP is not all about votes and power, it is a party with a difference. Serving the poor is the main philosophy of the party," he said, reminding that during the corona pandemic, the party had helped many poor people by feeding and donating groceries and clothes.

Yuva Morcha president Aggi Praveen Goud, party zonal president Chegu Sudhakar, zonal general secretary Srinivas Mudiraj, Kavali Satyam, ST Morcha leader Mohan Singh, Yuva Morcha IT cell convener Sivanand, Yuva Morcha general secretary Bhanu, Yuva Morcha vice-president Prashant Goud, Praveen Yadav, Yuva Morcha secretary Sai Charan Yadav, BJP senior leaders Ramu, Treasurer Sarath Kumar and others were present.