- Uttam fixes Rs 66 per kg price cap on rice to curb inflation
- Supreme Court verdict clears way for Miyapur land takeover
- Apologise to TG people ahead of Hyd visit: Ponnam to Amit Shah
- CEO warns of legal action over bogus graduate voter entries
- Rain fury throws Hyd out of gear
- IT raids Omega Hospitals over suspected tax evasion
- Will electoral responsibility be prioritised over leisure plans during this poll
- Paid holiday declared on Nov 1 for GVMC elections
Shah to join Nov 2 Hyd ‘Maha Padayatra’
In Short
- Countering Oppn's misinformation campaign to create anarchy’
- Lawyers, doctors, intellectuals and experts from various fields will also take part in the yatra
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s "Maha Padayatra" scheduled for November 2 in the city.
Disclosing the details, while addressing the media on Friday, BJP state unit chief N Ramachander Rao said that the yatra would commence from the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue near Nizam College in Basheerbagh at 3:00 PM.
It will culminate at the Moazamjahi Market crossroads. Shah will also address a gathering upon conclusion of the yatra. Rao said thousands of people, including party cadre, lawyers, doctors, intellectuals and experts from various fields, will take part in the yatra.
The ‘Maha Padyatra’ is being organised to counter the Congress party’s “propaganda” on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter lists.
Rao said the event aims to build awareness and solidarity among people while highlighting the Union government’s commitment to the development agenda.
He said the yatra aims to address issues and reinforce the BJP’s stance against the opposition’s “misinformation”.
KCR tried to grab Rs 50k-cr Miyapur land, alleges CM Revanth
Bhatti’s call at NAREDCO TG property show: Realty must become partner in TG’s growth
Shah to join Nov 2 Hyd ‘Maha Padayatra’
Kids' edu videos attract attention, not learning: ISB study
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets President Droupadi Murmu
PM Modi watches ‘Anand Math’ stage adaptation during Ekta Prakash Parv in Gujarat