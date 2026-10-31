Shah to join Nov 2 Hyd ‘Maha Padayatra’

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s "Maha Padayatra" scheduled for November 2 in the city.

Disclosing the details, while addressing the media on Friday, BJP state unit chief N Ramachander Rao said that the yatra would commence from the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue near Nizam College in Basheerbagh at 3:00 PM.

It will culminate at the Moazamjahi Market crossroads. Shah will also address a gathering upon conclusion of the yatra. Rao said thousands of people, including party cadre, lawyers, doctors, intellectuals and experts from various fields, will take part in the yatra.

The ‘Maha Padyatra’ is being organised to counter the Congress party’s “propaganda” on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter lists.

Rao said the event aims to build awareness and solidarity among people while highlighting the Union government’s commitment to the development agenda.

He said the yatra aims to address issues and reinforce the BJP’s stance against the opposition’s “misinformation”.