Shaikpet residents blow whistle on rampant corruption in GHMC

Hyderabad: Over 5,000 residents of Surya Nagar Colony in Tolichowki have united to confront alleged corruption within GHMC Circle 18 by lodging a complaint with the Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement Department. They have accused officials of engaging in corrupt practices, harassment, and the abuse of authority, which has led to significant delays in public works, extortion for bribes, and substandard infrastructure.

The residents of Surya Nagar Welfare Association under Jubilee Hills Colonies Forum, led by Asif Sohail Hussain, filed a complaint with the Vigilance and Enforcement Department and encouraged citizens to report corruption in GHMC and other government departments.

In a complaint, the residents alleged that there has been a delay in civic works by the officials. Asif Sohail highlighted that the road works worth Rs 70 lakh were sanctioned and tendered over a year ago, which still remain incomplete due to alleged bribe demands by officials. Proposals for a sports complex and community hall, also approved, have been delayed for the same reasons. “The accused officials, in their positions for over five years, have allegedly built corrupt networks, manipulated tenders, and embezzled public funds,” said Asif Hussain.

The Surya Nagar Welfare Association urged the Vigilance and Enforcement director to form a special team to investigate the matter.

The residents alleged substandard roads in the Shaikpet division; they noted that poorly constructed roads, overseen by the same officials, deteriorated quickly, raising concerns about corruption and negligence. Fazal Siddiqui, president of the association, alleged that the officials use political connections to intimidate those who file complaints, silencing dissent and avoiding accountability.

The residents noted that the delayed roadworks have significantly disrupted life in Surya Nagar Colony. Poor road conditions worsen during rains, making commuting difficult and obstructing emergency services. The residents argue that such neglect not only violates their right to infrastructure but also diminishes public trust in governance.

Asif Hussain said, “The officials of Circle 18 must be suspended immediately, and a detailed inquiry into their assets and corruption must be conducted. If justice is delayed, we are prepared to file a PIL in the High Court.”

Association secretary Muneer Ahmed underscores the collective frustration of the residents. They remain optimistic that the Vigilance Department will act swiftly to ensure accountability, transparency, and the timely resolution of their grievances.