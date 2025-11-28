Shalibanda showroom blast: Victim Mir Sajjad Ali identified

Hyderabad: The police have identified the man, who was killed during the fire incident at an electronics showroom on Shalibanda Road on Monday night.

The victim, Mir Sajjad Ali, a businessman and resident of Khilwat, was riding a bike when a piece of the shutter, torn apart by explosions, struck him, resulting in his death.

Following the death, the police who could not establish the identity had preserved the body at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. The police also issued Look out Circular.

The Hussainialam police received a missing complaint on Tuesday and the case was booked.

After a lookout notice was circulated by Moghalpura police seeking public help in identifying the man, the relatives of Sajjad checked the Moghalpura police station.

The family identified a few articles, including the wallet of Sajjad. They were then taken to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary where they identified the body of Sajjad. The body was handed over to the family members.

According to the family members, Sajjad had dinner at his house and left on some work towards Aliabad. On the way, he suffered injuries in the blast.

In the incident two persons were died, including Shiv Kumar Bandal, owner of Gomathi Electronics and other six injured.