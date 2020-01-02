Shamirpet: Eatala Rajender releases calendar & diary

Shamirpet: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday released the Swachh Telangana daily calendar and diary at his residence here, along with Editor and CEO Uppari Sagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister wished that the daily would spread its coverage across the State. He stressed on the need for encouraging small publications. Among those present on the occasion were daily's Kukatpally zonal in-charges Harikrishna(Kukatpally), Sailu (Quthbullapur) and Srikanth Goud (Hyderabad).