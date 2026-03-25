SHE teams apprehend 181 for indecent behaviour

Malkajgiri SHE Teams caught 181 persons, including 33 minors, for indecent behaviour in public places during decoy operations conducted over a period of one month. Petty cases were booked against all of them, and mandatory counselling sessions were organised.

According to SHE Teams, through continuous field surveillance, decoy operations, and technical monitoring, officials apprehended a total of 181 offenders, including 148 majors and 33 minors, involved in the harassment of women and girls between 16 February and 15 March. Counselling was provided at the CP Camp Office, LB Nagar, in the presence of their family members, with the assistance of professional counsellors.

Further, a total of 223 complaints were received, including 57 complaints of harassment through phone calls, 53 via social media applications, and 113 for direct or physical harassment. The SHE teams took swift action, registering eight criminal cases and booking 57 petty cases, while 122 persons were counselled.

DCP Women Safety stated that the police will not spare anyone who harasses girls and women, and urged victims to come forward and lodge complaints without fear. She informed that SHE Teams are conducting decoy operations in plain clothes at bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, schools, colleges, vegetable markets, and other public places.

Persons who stalk or harass women are being apprehended with proper evidence, produced before courts, and provided counselling. Notable cases included an FIR against an individual for harassing a woman student, an arrest for misconduct against a woman employee, and a case regarding the harassment of a married woman.

During decoy operations in metro trains, six men were found travelling in women-only compartments and were penalised with fines through metro station authorities.

In addition to enforcement, SHE Teams conducted 97 awareness programmes, educating approximately 14,715 people on women-related laws, rights, and safety precautions. Police advised women facing harassment to immediately contact the Malkajgiri WhatsApp number 8712662111.