She Teams caught 55 people red handed for teasing women at Ganesh Pandals in Hyd

In order to provide safe environment to the women of Hyderabad city, at public places as well as during transit, SHE Teams operate in mufti and regularly move around the crowded and secluded areas where there is a possibility of harassment or teasing of women. Wherever such harassment or teasing is noticed, the respondents are nabbed with video evidence and relevant cases are registered against the culprits.

She teams who were deployed to observe Ganesh Pandals and the other crowded areas during the Ganesh festivities, 2023 near the Ganesh pandals and queue lines caught people red handed who were indulging in obscene acts, touching or following women inappropriately with video evidence.

Within a span of 3 days, the teams caught 55 red handed cases at Bada Ganesh, Khairatabad with video evidence. When the women are involved and immersed in devotional activities, moving in queue the area being crowded, these people are taking advantage of the situation and indulging in inappropriate acts.

The respondents are from different professions such as Auto drivers, Private employees and even Government employees, who were causing embarrassment to women by touching them inappropriately, passing lewd comments and gestures. Relevant cases were registered, they were counselled and are being produced in the court.

One person by name Shyam Bihari Mahto, S/o Bechan Mahto, 28 years, from Tinpahar, Sahebganj, Jharkhand was also caught while he was moving in suspicious circumstances and 4 stolen mobile phones were recovered from him. He was handed over in Khairatabad PS, for further necessary action.

She teams are a call or click away. Any complaint related harassment or teasing may be shared with Hyderabad City Police Whatsapp number, 9490616555 and dial 100 in case of emergency.