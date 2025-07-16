SHE Teams crack down on offenders during twin fests

Hyderabad: The SHE Teams in Hyderabad have intensified their efforts against harassment during the recent Bonalu and Muharram festivities. As part of their proactive initiatives, a total of 478 offenders were apprehended for various offences, including 386 adults and 92 minors. Of the total individuals apprehended, 288 were released with warnings, and four were booked under petty cases, resulting in a total fine of Rs 1,050. Notably, five cases resulted in convictions, with one individual sentenced to imprisonment along with a fine, and four others fined Rs 50 each. Additionally, eight First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered across multiple police stations in Hyderabad.

In a robust public outreach initiative, the SHE Teams conducted 124 awareness programmes, undertook 1,405 observations in public spaces, and carried out 352 awareness campaigns using audio-visual vehicles. These efforts were aimed at promoting women’s safety and raising awareness about harassment-related offences.

SHE Teams were also on high alert during major festivities at Golconda Bonalu, Balkampet Yellamma Temple, and Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, where several offenders were caught red-handed for misbehaving with women devotees. To ensure increased security during the festive season, deployment was enhanced, with 14 dedicated teams operating across the city.