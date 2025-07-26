SHE Teams nabs 644 offenders red-handed during Bonalu festivities

Hyderabad: Hyderabad SHE Teams nabbed 644 offenders during the Bonalu Festival. As many as five individuals were imprisoned for 7 days. They were caught red-handed indulging in various forms of harassment, including eve-teasing, inappropriate behavior, filming women without consent, and other acts violating public decency and women’s safety.

According to the SHE teams, as part of the intensive safety and surveillance measures undertaken during the Bonalu festival celebrations across Hyderabad, SHE Teams Hyderabad actively monitored public gatherings and festive processions to ensure the safety and dignity of women and girls.

Strategic deployment of teams was carried out at major Bonalu venues including Golconda Bonalu, Balkampet Yellamma Bonalu, Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu (Secunderabad), and Lal Darwaza Mahankali Bonalu. “With the vigilant presence and swift intervention of SHE Teams, a total of 644 individuals were caught red-handed indulging in various forms of harassment. Among them, 552 were majors and 92 were minors,” said Dr Lavanya NJP, DCP Women Safety Wing.

As an of zero tolerance against harassment, five individuals - Ram Anand (51), Nilakanth (48), Balraju (36), Lakshman (42), and Dinesh (34) who were caught red-handed misbehaving with women devotees, were produced before the court. Based on the evidence presented and the severity of the offence, Sri Manda Murali, IXth Special Judicial Magistrate, Nampally, awarded 7 days of imprisonment to the offenders under Section 70(c) of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

SHE teams alerts the women to be aware in public places and women and children are requested to stay alert in public places. In case of any misbehavior or molestation, they are advised to raise a complaint with SHE Teams or dial 100/112 for immediate action.

People are encouraged to report any kind of teasing or harassment if they face or notice. For assistance or to report incidents, you are informed to contact SHE Teams helpline via Dial 100 or WhatsApp at 9490616555.