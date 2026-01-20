SHE Teams put on high alert at Numaish to safeguard women

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Additional Commissioner Crimes & SIT M Srinivas instructed the Hyderabad SHE Teams to be highly vigilant at the Numaish (All India Industrial Exhibition) in Nampally to prevent and detect crimes against women and ensure a safe environment for visitors.

On Monday, during a comprehensive review meeting with the officials and staff of the Women Safety Wing (WSW), Srinivas instructed all officers to treat victims with utmost empathy and sympathy, ensuring a supportive environment when they approach the police.

He directed the staff to prioritise and expedite the execution of Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) to ensure legal procedures are followed strictly. Srinivas emphasised the timely disposal of pending cases and directed officers to ensure that every victim receives fair and speedy justice. The Additional CP reiterated the department’s commitment to the safety and security of women in the city. The meeting was attended by Lavanya NJP, DCP Women Safety Wing, along with officers of SI rank and above from the seven Women Police Stations (WPS), SHE Teams, Bharosa Centres, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and Juvenile Bureau Unit (JBU).

Meanwhile, the DCP Secunderabad Zone, Rakshitha Krishna Murthy, visited Chilkalguda Police Station on Monday for a formal inspection. The DCP asked the officer for a constant surveillance to be maintained on rowdy sheeters and modus operandi of criminals. Strict legal action must be taken against those who reoffend after being bound over.

During her visit, she inspected all patrol cars and Blue Colts vehicles within the division. The DCP thoroughly checked the AD Drill Kits, operational status of tabs, vehicle maintenance and Papillon devices. Furthermore, she reviewed Grave Crime Case Diary (CD) files and rowdy sheeter records. The DCP issued a directive to the officers for the anti-corruption - she issued a stern warning to the staff against engaging in any form of corrupt activities.

Officers were instructed to be courteous to petitioners. She emphasised responding promptly to Dial 100 calls and registering FIRs immediately based on the merit and severity of the complaints.