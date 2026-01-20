SHE Teams register 14 FIRs in December

SHE Teams intensified their efforts to ensure women’s safety across the city in December, registering multiple cases and securing several convictions. Police caught 13 offenders red-handed and registered 14 FIRs during the month.

According to the Women Safety Wing, the teams actively processed complaints received through WhatsApp, direct petitions, and social media. Lavanya NJP, who leads the Women Safety Wing, said a total of 98 petitions were received in December. Of these, 29 were referred to police stations, with 14 cases registered as FIRs and 15 pending further legal action.

Through continuous field surveillance, decoy operations, and technical monitoring, 13 offenders were caught red-handed. These included 11 adults and two minors. Seven of those caught were warned and released after counselling in the presence of their family members.

Lavanya NJP stated that nine cases were booked as petty cases for serious misconduct. Legal action resulted in three convictions involving seven-day jail terms and fines, one conviction with four days in jail and a fine, one two-day jail sentence, and three instances where only a fine was imposed. Notable cases included an engineering student who was harassed by a Rapido rider. The rider had saved her mobile number after a trip from her college to her home and began sending abusive messages and making repeated calls. In another incident, a degree student reported that a 45-year-old neighbour had been stalking her from her residence to her college and had attempted to forcibly pull her onto his bike. A third case involved an individual sending abusive messages and harassing a complainant via social media.

In addition to enforcement, the teams prioritised preventive education. During the month, they conducted 188 awareness programmes in schools, colleges, and public places. They also carried out 1,045 observation drives in crowded and sensitive areas, along with 234 audio-visual vehicle awareness programmes. For assistance or to report incidents, the public is advised to contact the SHE Teams helpline via Dial 100 or WhatsApp on 9490616555.