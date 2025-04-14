Shirdi Sai - Laxmi Mahayagnam 2025 held at NTR ground, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Shri Saibhakt Laxmibai Shinde Trust - Shirdi organized Shirdi Sai – Laxmi Mahayagnam 2025 for the first time outside Shirdi, at the scenic NTR ground, Near Indira Park, Hyderabad, drawing thousands of Sai devotees in Mahayagnam.

The sacred proceedings began with a Palkhi Yatra, featuring an original photo of Sai Baba from Dwarakamai along with the divine nine coins, symbolizing Baba's blessings. The Mahayagnam featured a massive havan with 999 Havan Kunds, accompanied by Sai Namajapam and soulful bhajans, culminating in a serene Sai Bhajan Sandhya.

Speaking to the media, Arun Shinde Gaikwad Patil, Managing Trustee of the Shri SaiBhakt Laxmibai Shinde Trust, Shirdi, shared, For the first time in 25 years, Shirdi Sai – Laxmi Mahayagnam was celebrated outside of Shirdi, with this year’s spiritual gathering held at Hyderabad. Shirdi Sai – Laxmi Mahayagnam 2025 is a unique spiritual gathering that brings together Sai devotees, temple leaders, and spiritual organizations to honor Sai Baba’s divine legacy.” he added.

On the occasion, Shailaja Maa Shinde Gaikwad, the granddaughter of Laxmibai Shinde, was present and felicitated Sai temple trustees for their dedication and service. Also in attendance was former minister Geetha Reddy, who visited the yagnam and received blessings. Over 5,000 to 6,000 devotees from Hyderabad and nearby districts of Telangana State participated in Shirdi Sai – Laxmi Mahayagnam 2025.