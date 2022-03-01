Shiva temples in Hyderabad witness large crowd on Maha Shivaratri

The Shiva temples in Hyderabad witnessed huge crowd today on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Hundreds of devotees thronged to the temples since Monday night to offer prayers. Rudrabishekams and other special pujas were held in all the temples.

Long queues and heavy rush ensued to traffic snarls near the temple. Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements were made at all the major temples of Lord Shiva in the city including Keesaragutta temple where the jatara is being held. The TSRTC has deployed 350 special buses to the devotees visiting the temple.



Minister KT Rama Rao along with his wife Shailima and son Himanshu offered prayers at the Keesara Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple.



On the other hand, Vemulawada Sri Raja Rajeshwara temple and Komuravelli Mallanna temple also witnessed large crowds. Ministers Indrakaran Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar presented silk clothes to the deity.

