Shivam: Employment opportunities for differently abled sought

Shivam: Development Society for Deaf (DSD) held a state-level meeting of its representatives here on Monday and later submitted a memorandum to ATI officials here at the campus. Prior to the meeting, the representatives participated in the Republic Day celebrations.



Speaking to the media after the meeting, president of the society Vallabhaneni Prasad urged the central government to provide employment opportunities to the differently-abled persons who were trained in professional rehabilitation centers.

These centers were established by the union government in 1968 with an objective to provide employment opportunities to disabled, he said. He also expressed concerns over the central government posts reserved for specially-abled being not filled for the last 15 years.

He demanded the government to take necessary measures for the proper implementation of reservations and disabled laws. Among those who attended the meeting include state committee members of the society Mohammad, Dastagiri, Younus, Gafoor and others.