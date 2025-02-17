Live
- CM expresses grief over deaths in Delhi stampede
- Upcoming Smartphones in February 2025: iPhone SE 4, Vivo V50 and More
- Vivo T4x 5G Launching Soon: Flipkart Sale, Expected Features, and More
- PM Modi led 3-member panel to meet today to select new CEC
- Woman lives with 3 corpses for 2 days
- Two coastal villages in Ganjam to get desalinated seawater
- How air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency are fueling anaemia in women
- Nicole Kidman advocates for female directors, stresses emotional connection in storytelling
- Playing Maharani Yesubai was something I never had on my radar: Rashmika
- Mass cleaning programme held at District Court
Just In
Shobha Yatra in city to mark Shivaji Jayanti on Feb 19
Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Navyuvak Mandal would be organising a grand Shobha Yatra from Puranapul Shivaji Dwar on the occasion of the 395th birth anniversary of Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19.
Hyderabad: Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Navyuvak Mandal would be organising a grand Shobha Yatra from Puranapul Shivaji Dwar on the occasion of the 395th birth anniversary of Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19.
The Shobha Yatra is being taken out by Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Navyuvak Mandal in association with Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Sanskrutik Trust. The Navyuvak Mandal leader Madan Jadhav said that the Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma would be the chief guest and would be flagging off the Shobha Yatra.
The Shobha Yatra would be starting from 1 pm on Wednesday where the Telangana BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar would also be present during the flagging off event. The Shobha Yatra would culminate into a public meeting at the Shivaji Statue near Shivaji Park at Imlibun Bus Depot at 4 pm.