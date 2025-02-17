  • Menu
Shobha Yatra in city to mark Shivaji Jayanti on Feb 19

Hyderabad: Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Navyuvak Mandal would be organising a grand Shobha Yatra from Puranapul Shivaji Dwar on the occasion of the 395th birth anniversary of Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19.

The Shobha Yatra is being taken out by Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Navyuvak Mandal in association with Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Sanskrutik Trust. The Navyuvak Mandal leader Madan Jadhav said that the Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma would be the chief guest and would be flagging off the Shobha Yatra.

The Shobha Yatra would be starting from 1 pm on Wednesday where the Telangana BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar would also be present during the flagging off event. The Shobha Yatra would culminate into a public meeting at the Shivaji Statue near Shivaji Park at Imlibun Bus Depot at 4 pm.

