Shocking! Minor girl forced to drink alcohol in city ; sexually assaulted

The Narsingi police on Thursday arrested two individuals, including a minor boy, for allegedly forcing a sixteen year old girl to consume alcohol before sexually abusing her. The police apprehended Imran and a juvenile accomplice following a swift investigation. Imran is a known offender involved in eight previous cases ranging from robbery and theft to bodily offences across various stations. A suspect sheet is currently maintained against him at the Rein Bazar Police Station.

According to the official report, the police received a complaint on 17 February from the mother of the victim. She stated that her daughter, who was residing with her grandmother at Puppalaguda for her studies, had left for school on 16 February but failed to return home. Despite extensive searching and enquiries by the family, her whereabouts remained unknown. Following the formal complaint, the police registered a case and launched a search operation.

Investigation efforts by the Narsingi police led to the discovery of the girl on Wednesday morning at the Chengicherla double bedroom apartments, from where she was successfully rescued. Findings revealed that on 7 February, the girl had become acquainted with a sixteen year old boy from Talab Katta while shopping at Charminar. On Monday, she went to Madina to meet him without informing her family. The two roamed around the Charminar area together.