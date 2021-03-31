Shortage of low-value stamp papers leaves a hole in wallet

Hyderabad: Consumers in Telangana are facing an acute shortage of stamp papers in lower denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50. The scarcity is forcing people to go for Rs 100 stamp paper. Consumers, who visit the sub-registrar offices or with the stamp vendors, could find only Rs 100 stamp papers.

The stamp papers of low denominations are used for getting certificates from government institutions, court works, scholarship application by students and other document works. Now, consumers are forced to use Rs 100 stamp papers for every application or document regardless of its stamp duty requirement.

Telangana Registration and Stamps department claims that the Telangana State government is providing Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100 non-judicial stamp papers, but the situation is quite different at the sub-registrar offices or stamp vendors.

"We need to buy Rs 100 stamp duty even if the document requires only Rs 10 or Rs 20 stamp duty, as non-availability of low denominations. The government itself blocks the low denomination stamp duty to buy higher denomination for getting more income to the State.

We face a lot of problems due to non-availability of stamp papers in low denominations especially for court proceedings, where we require Rs 10 or Rs 20 stamp duty," said Vemuri Raju, a consumer.

When contacted a few stamp vendors about the low denomination stamp duty, they said, they're selling only Rs 100 denomination stamp duty papers, even for document work that requires only Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 50 denominated stamp duty.

"We sell Rs100 stamp duty papers as the government is not supplying the low denominations. The Rs 10 stamp duty is not available for the last two years.

Particularly, since the Covid lockdown there is no supply of Rs 20 and Rs 50 stamp duty papers. Public can use franking machines, but even they are not working properly and not available," said a stamp vendor on condition of anonymity.

There are other alternatives like adhesive stamps, but there is no one to provide information to the public and the applications with adhesive stamps are not forwarded for further proceedings.

Without any information or clue about other alternatives, people are forced to buy higher denomination stamp duty papers."The Rs 10 denomination stamp duty was banned and there is a shortage of Rs 20 or Rs 50 denominations and that will be available in seven to ten days.

Though people can use adhesive stamps in place of low denomination stamp duty which gives equal status to a written document," said N Vijay, Sub-Register, Uppal.

Unless the consumers complaint to the AG office for the supply of the low denomination stamp duty and at the district register, the government may not ensure availability of stamp papers in low denominations, commented a stamp vendor.