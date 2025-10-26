Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLC India Limited Honoured with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Lifetime Achievement Award

Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director, NLC India Limited, has been honoured with the “ACT NOW” Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary Celebrations held at HITEX, Hyderabad, on October 26, 2025.

The award, presented by ACT NOW, a reputed voluntary organization, recognizes Shri Motupalli’s visionary leadership, exemplary service, innovation, and unwavering commitment to national growth — values that truly reflect the ideals espoused by the late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Under Shri Motupalli’s dynamic leadership, NLC India Limited has achieved remarkable progress in the energy and mining sectors, with a strong focus on renewable energy expansion, sustainable industrial development, and technological transformation. His initiatives have significantly strengthened India’s energy security while promoting eco-friendly and inclusive growth, in alignment with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Prasanna Kumar paid heartfelt tributes to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, recalling his immense contributions to national progress, industrial innovation, and environmental stewardship. “Dr. Kalam’s legacy extends far beyond rockets and missiles — it reaches into the very heart of sustainability and nation-building,” he remarked.

He highlighted Dr. Kalam’s enduring belief that a nation’s prosperity is intrinsically linked to the well-being of its people and the environment. Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli mentioned that he considers Dr. Kalam as his inspiration and role model, and fondly recalled Dr. Kalam’s expressed desire to participate in the Neyveli Book Fair, one of the largest in Tamil Nadu, which he, unfortunately, could not attend. He further emphasized NLC India’s continued socio-economic initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life in the surrounding communities.

Expressing gratitude, Shri Motupalli acknowledged the support of his teachers, colleagues, and the dedicated employees of NLC India, as well as his parents, wife, and family members, who have been pillars of strength throughout his journey. He also thanked ACT NOW for conferring upon him this prestigious honour and reaffirmed his commitment to uphold Dr. Kalam’s noble ideals of excellence, integrity, and service to the nation.

Shri B.S. Murthy, Founder and Chairman of ACT NOW, lauded Shri Motupalli’s distinguished leadership in the energy sector and his sustained efforts toward sustainable development, describing him as an inspiration for future generations of professionals and innovators.

The felicitation ceremony, organized as part of the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam birth anniversary celebrations, witnessed the presence of eminent Doctors, academicians, and social leaders who paid rich tributes to Dr. Kalam’s enduring legacy of innovation, education, and national service.

Several doctors, professors and educationists were also felicitated during the event. On this occasion, a book titled “The Doctors Handbook,” published by Shri K. S. Murthy, was also launched by Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli along with other dignitaries. Notable attendees included Dr.Preeti Reddy, Vice-Chairman, Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth; Shri Phani Raju, Vice-Chairman, St. Ann’s College of Engineering; Lt. Col. Dr. Kamalakar K and Smt. Glory Vijayalatha.

About the Award

The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually by ACT NOW, a voluntary organization, to individuals who exemplify excellence, innovation, and commitment in the fields of nation-building, education, institutional development, and public service — upholding the vision and values of the late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.



