Shun referring Chennamaneni as former MLA, says Govt Whip

Hyderabad: Government Whip Aadi Srinivas urged that BRS leader Chennamaneni Ramesh should not be referred to as a former MLA, in wake of the High Court declaring him a German national. The Vemulawada MLA has decided to pursue the matter with the High Court towards ensuring that the salary and allowances Ramesh has received so far as MLA be recovered.

The pink party faced a major setback on Monday after the High Court declared Ramesh as a German national. This judgment was delivered in response to a petition filed by Aadi Srinivas, challenging the citizenship status of Ramesh.

“This may be the first time in the world that a non-citizen has become an MLA. I have been saying that Ramesh has submitted false affidavits while traveling on a German passport. Had he not contested the elections, I would have become Vemulawada MLA a decade back. I have requested the police to take legal action against him. I hope that the CID will conduct a thorough investigation and file an FIR. The High Court should also annul his past decisions as MLA. I wish no injustice be done to anyone in this country,” said Aadi Srinivas, while speaking to media persons following the verdict at the High Court.