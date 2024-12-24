Shyam Benegal's Connection to Hyderabad: A Legacy Remembered by Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed sorrow over the passing of Shyam Benegal, an Indian filmmaker, who passed away on Monday. The Chief Minister highlighted Benegal’s strong ties to Hyderabad and the cultural significance of his work.

Shyam Benegal, born in Secunderabad in 1934, was deeply connected to the city and its heritage. Having spent his early years in Hyderabad, the filmmaker’s journey in cinema began here, which played a crucial role in shaping his career. Benegal’s contribution to Indian cinema is monumental, with a career spanning decades and numerous accolades, including seven National Film Awards and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In his condolence message, CM Reddy acknowledged Benegal's immense influence on Indian cinema. "Shyam Benegal’s work revolutionized the film industry. His films like Ankur, Nishant, Manthan, and Bhumika brought fresh perspectives and changed the landscape of Indian cinema. His attachment to Hyderabad and the culture of Telangana was evident in many of his films. I pray for peace for his soul and extend my deepest condolences to his family," said Reddy.

The filmmaker’s contributions to Indian cinema went beyond just his films. He made a mark with his unique storytelling, often exploring themes of societal change and human emotions. His connection to Telangana was profound, with several of his films set in the region. He often spoke of the distinct character and cultural richness of Hyderabad, which he felt was unmatched by any other city.

Benegal’s career took root in Hyderabad, where he completed his MA in Economics from Nizam College. He frequently returned to the city to shoot significant portions of his films. Ankur and Mandi, two of his well-known works, were filmed in the Sainikpuri area, which he fondly remembered. His early cinematic endeavors were often shot in and around Moula-Ali, an area that remained close to his heart.

In addition to his filmography, Benegal made a lasting impact through his interactions with young filmmakers. In a 2013 discussion with students from Annapurna International School of Film and Media, he shared valuable insights into the filmmaking process. He urged budding directors to remain observant of their surroundings and to continually learn, stressing that cinema is an evolving field that requires constant growth.

Benegal also appreciated the power of filmmaking as an art form that allows creators to build immersive worlds. He often described the filmmaking process as a way to "play god," where the filmmaker creates a universe that viewers can engage with through the film.