SI held for trying to sell confiscated drugs in Rayadurgam

It is learnt that in the pastm Rajender, who previously worked as Raidurgam SI, was caught red-handed by ACB in a corruption case
Hyderabad: The Telangana Narcotics Department officials on Sunday arrested A SI who tried to sell the drugs seized from the accused. Rajender, who previously worked as Raidurgam SI, was caught red-handed by ACB in a corruption case.
As a result, he was suspended from service. After that he was working as SSI in Cyberabad CCS since he came out with stay order from the Court.
Narcotics officers received information that some of the drugs seized from the accused were being hidden and tried to be sold. Rajender was then arrested and detained at his home.
1,750 grams of drugs were seized from him. The accused was handed over to the Raya Durgam police.
