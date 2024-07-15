Silk of India organized by Bengal Handloom Art Exhibition Showcases Artistry and Tradition

Hyderabad: Bengal Handloom Art is thrilled to announce the launch of the official poster for Silk of India by Classic Mrs. India Ratna Mehera along with organiser Somnath and Abhijit and Models showcase the latest collections from artisans, weavers and emerging talents, promising an unforgettable of fashion, creativity, and inspiration. The unveiling will take place at Sylvan Drive Inn, Journalist colony, Jubilee Hills marking the beginning of the countdown to the highly anticipated Exhibition.

“It is a tremendous honor and pleasure to be here today at the Silk of India Handloom Exhibition poster launch. Our nation has a long and illustrious history of textile production, with handloom weaving holding a special place in our cultural fabric. Each thread woven by our artisans tells a story of tradition, skill, and dedication. It is a testament to the enduring legacy of our craftspersons, who have preserved these age-old techniques for generations.” Said Ratna Mehera.

“The Silk of India organized by Bengal Handloom Art Exhibition is set to dazzle visitors with an extraordinary display of handwoven textiles and traditional crafts from 50+ master weavers across the region. This highly anticipated event will be held at Sri Satya Nigamagamam, Srinagar colony from 19th July to 25th July celebrating the rich heritage and intricate craftsmanship of handloom weavers.” Said Somnath.



"We are thrilled to host the Silk of India Handloom Exhibition, which aims to promote and support our talented weavers, this Exhibition is an opportunity for the community to appreciate the beauty and significance of handloom textiles and ensure their legacy continues." said Abhijit.

Renowned master weavers across Indian showcasing their art in the expo Banarasi saree, Bhagalpuri silk, Bangalore Silk, Chennai silk, Mysore silk, Dharmavaram, Pochampally, Jamdani, Lenin cotton, Tussar, Vishnupuri silk, Dress material, Chanderi, Jewellery etc.



