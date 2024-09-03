  • Menu
Sindhura East Court spl: Cockroach dosa!

Sindhura East Court spl: Cockroach dosa!
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's food safety wing officials on Monday inspected Sindhura East Court at Raghavendra Nagar and...

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s food safety wing officials on Monday inspected Sindhura East Court at Raghavendra Nagar and issued a show cause notice, following the complaint of a cockroach in Dosa.

According to GHMC, based on the complaint, an inspection was conducted at the establishment wherein the food safety officials noticed several defects with regard to maintenance of proper hygiene, sanitation, and records, presence of expired food articles, and usage of food colours.

The office of the Additional Commissioner (Health), GHMC, said that the management of Sindhura East Court was issued a show cause notice calling for their explanation. Further action would be taken against the establishment in due course as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

