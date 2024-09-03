Live
- Recover property tax worth hundreds of crores of rupees in BBMP limits: AAP
- Death toll from floods in Yemen's Hodeidah province rises to 95
- 1,500 additional buses to be operated by KSRTC during Gowri-Ganesha Festival
- Centre urges state govts to include marginalised workers under PM housing scheme
- Revolutionary automated building plan approval for BBMP limits says Dy CM D K Shivakumar
- Pawan Kalyan has a heart that loves intensely: Konidela Nagababu
- 45pc Indian organisations have partially or fully implemented GenAI in HR: Report
- Philippines: Death toll in flood-related accidents rises to 14
- Sonam Kapoor excited to face camera again post her pregnancy
- Elon Musk Confirms X TV App Beta Version Launch: All Details
Just In
Sindhura East Court spl: Cockroach dosa!
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s food safety wing officials on Monday inspected Sindhura East Court at Raghavendra Nagar and...
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s food safety wing officials on Monday inspected Sindhura East Court at Raghavendra Nagar and issued a show cause notice, following the complaint of a cockroach in Dosa.
According to GHMC, based on the complaint, an inspection was conducted at the establishment wherein the food safety officials noticed several defects with regard to maintenance of proper hygiene, sanitation, and records, presence of expired food articles, and usage of food colours.
The office of the Additional Commissioner (Health), GHMC, said that the management of Sindhura East Court was issued a show cause notice calling for their explanation. Further action would be taken against the establishment in due course as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.