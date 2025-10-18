Live
Singareni lights up Diwali with Rs 400 crore bonanza for coal workers
Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited ( SSCL) announced Diwali bonus for coal workers. The management will pay Diwali bonus of Rs 1.03 lakh to each worker. A total of Rs 400 crore will be disbursed towards this bonus, benefitting 39,500 workers.
This Diwali bonus applies exclusively to workers and not to officers.
Workers, who completed 190 muster days in underground mines and 240 muster days in opencast mines or surface operations during the last financial year will receive the full Rs 1.03 lakh bonus, SCCL CMD N Balaram said, “Those with fewer working days will receive the bonus on a pro-rata basis, and only workers who have completed at least 30 muster days during the financial year are eligible for the bonus”.
