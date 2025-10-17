Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Inaugurates Athina Regal Weaves in Jubilee Hills

Live
Athina Regal Weaves opened its new showroom on Road No. 66, Jubilee Hills, with singer Sunitha Upadrasta inaugurating the store. Praising the Silk Mark-certified collections, she highlighted the exquisite Banarasi-Bandhani sarees and intricate thread work. Founders Anitha, Laharika, and Manashvni shared their vision of bringing pure silk sarees to every household across the Telugu states, emphasising unique bridal and festive collections. The store launch featured special offers for customers, encouraging them to explore and indulge in the premium silk sarees. Athina Regal Weaves aims to combine tradition, quality, and modern design, making luxury silk accessible to all.
