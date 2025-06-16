SIO condemns Gaddar Film Award for ‘propaganda’ movie

StudentsIslamic Organisation (SIO) Telangana strongly condemned the decision of the Telangana Government to award ‘Razakar’ a ‘propaganda’ film – presented as ‘true historical events’ – with the Gaddar Award for Best Historical Film.

According to SIO, under the guise of cinema, this project, produced and promoted by BJP leaders, not merely distorts but creates ahistorical ‘facts’ to vilify the Muslim community of Hyderabad. “It is a direct attack on the - past and present - communal harmony and coexistence represented by Hyderabad. It presents an ahistorical and inflammatory portrayal, vilifying an entire community while overlooking historically documented large-scale episodes of violence,” said Mohammed Faraz Ahmed, State President SIO Telangana.

He further said, “This decision by the Congress-led government under the CM not only endorses but legitimises these dangerous propaganda narratives of fascist forces, thereby showcasing an open betrayal to the existence of heterogeneity in the state. Moreover, the use of ‘Gaddar’ in favour of a movie crafted to inflame communal sentiments with deeply anti-Muslim narrative is an insult to the memory of the revolutionary Gaddar, who stood for justice, equality and resistance to oppression.”

SIO Telangana urges the state government and key stakeholders to immediately revoke this recognition and disassociate from such divisive narratives. We call upon all justice-driven organisations and individuals to act against this growing normalisation of hate.

“We also appeal to the citizens, especially the youth, to turn to verified, scholarly established historical narratives rather than accepting fabrications shaped through propaganda peddled by the Sangh,” he added.