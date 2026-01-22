SIO urges Telangana to shorten month-long SSC exams

Hyderabad: The Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) Telangana has urged the state government to reduce the nearly month-long SSC Public Examination schedule – March 2026, citing serious concerns over students’ mental health, academic focus, and overall well-being.

SIO Telangana highlighted growing anxiety among Class X students, parents, teachers and school managements due to the prolonged examination period. While appreciating the transparent and disciplined conduct of examinations by the authorities, the organisation stressed that academic assessment should not come at the cost of students’ mental and emotional health. On Wednesday, a delegation of SIO Telangana submitted a memorandum to Dr Yogita Rana, Principal Secretary, Education Department, Government of Telangana, and also to the Director and Commissioner of the Board of Secondary Education and the Director of Government Examinations, urging that the SSC examinations be completed within 16–17 days as in previous years, in the best interest of students across Telangana.

The SIO pointed out that long gaps between examination papers disrupt study momentum, because repeated revision fatigue, and increase pressure and self-doubt. Such conditions, SIO noted, adversely affect concentration and confidence, especially among students appearing for a high-stakes public examination for the first time. Special concern was expressed for students from residential schools, hostels, minority and welfare institutions, which are compelled to remain away from their families for extended durations. SIO also drew attention to the additional administrative and logistical burden on schools and staff due to prolonged invigilation duties and extended examination arrangements.